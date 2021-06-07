It appears the ESRB has been busy over the weekend, rating a pair of potentially-former platform exclusive games for their opposite-system counterparts, leading to speculation of a multiformat release for both of these games in the near future.

First up is Bloober Team's The Medium which released for Xbox Series X|S earlier this year. As pointed out by Gematsu, a listing for the game has now been spotted on the Entertainment Software Ratings Board website for the PlayStation 5. It's probably most notable for being one of the first true next-gen exclusives of the current generation as it did not launch on Xbox One, and we reviewed it over here.

That was swiftly followed a day later by a listing for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 exclusive Oddworld: Soulstorm (also spotted by Gematsu) with the game apparently rated for Xbox Series and Xbox One. It was previously implied that Abe's latest adventure would eventually make its way towards Microsoft's consoles, thanks to the subtle wording of "timed" exclusive following its PlayStation 5 reveal back in June of 2020. Of course, we've reviewed that one too, and you can find that over here.

At the time of writing, neither Bloober Team nor Oddworld Inhabitants have confirmed the listings, but a couple of little things called Summer Game Fest and E3 2021 kick off this week, so we might well be hearing something from the studios of both of these games very soon. The Medium is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and PC while Oddworld: Soulstorm is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.