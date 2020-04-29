Epic Games will ask its customers to activate two factor authentication on the Epic Games Store if they would like to claim free games between now and May 21 (via PC Gamer).

The option is available through the Epic Games Account settings, and will require the use of an authentication app, the email address on their Epic Games account, or an SMS to their mobile device. “We are making this change in an effort to encourage our players to take steps to strengthen their Epic account security,” explained the developer. “We understand that this is a minor inconvenience for some, but we want to provide the best possible solutions to protect your Epic account.”

Which is worse? Tapping a button to get a code to access a transaction, or losing all of the games you’ve claimed and/or purchased on your account? To me, the answer is straightforward, and though two factor authentication is a little fiddly at times, it’ll safeguard your games and your personal information. GG, ez.

Right now, For The King is free on the Epic Games Store, and it’s kind of like Dungeons & Dragons with a crafty, cardboard aesthetic. I definitely recommend snapping that up, because it’s good fun to get a campaign going with friends while you’re all apart. From April 30, Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands will be the giveaways.

