Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes, the spiritual successor to the Suikoden series, is now in development for current and next-gen consoles after achieving its latest Kickstarter goal (via IGN).

Previously, the game was only on its way to the PC, yet the rate with which the project was gaining funding meant that stretch goals were practically secure. Right now, £1.67 million has been pledged to the development of Eiyuden Chronicles, so the game will be a Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X, PS5 title, too. It also says that it would come to a next-generation Nintendo console, if and when that exists.

A New Game+ mode, cooking and fishing minigames, new sound effects, a Guild system, and ‘Fortress Town mode’ have also been added in this level of funding, as well as other bits and bobs. There are Premium Rewards for Kickstarter backers, like naming a place in the world of Allraan, creating an enemy creature, having a soldier named after them, or putting their pet in the game. There’s more than a month left for Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes’ campaign, and it’s clear that stretch goals will continue to be added (and matched).

Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes is in development for PC, Xbox One, PS4, XSX, and PS5.

