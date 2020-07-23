Driving Me Crazy is a driving game where the roads gradually get clogged up with the player’s own cars.

Developed by three independent developers for the GMTK Game Jam 2020, the objective is simple. Drive the car, with WASD, to its glowing blue destination before time runs out. Then, drive the next car to its glowing blue destination, and drive the next one, and the next one, and the next one. But, be mindful of the traffic which now blocks the roads, which are the cars you’ve driven before. Crash into any of these ghostly cars, and the automobiles will shoot up into the air and the controls will be scrambled.

It’s chaotic and hectic and comedic, as I tried to predict where my cars were coming from before I put the pedal to the metal. Unfortunately, I wasn’t very good, but it’s a compulsive challenge to weave around your own cars. Also, there are a range of vehicles, from big ol’ trucks to zippy sports cars, which all drive differently so you’ll keep adapting to their gameplay. It’s available for free for PC through its itch.io page.