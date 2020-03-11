Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has surpassed two million copies worldwide since its release for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 on January 17.

Upon launch, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was the best-selling game in January in the U.S., making it the third strongest launch of a Dragon Ball game after Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Budokai. In Japan, it reached the silver podium with almost 90,000 copies sold in its first week, beaten out by Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

And, the game is getting DLC, with Gods of the Universe set to roll out some time in March. It will offer a battle against Beerus, the God of Destruction, and the Time Machine. This feature will let players replay fights and mop up side quests that they might have skipped on their first playthrough. With more DLC on the horizon, we could see Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot surpassing milestone after milestone as the year progresses.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

