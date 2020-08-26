Tell Me Why, the new story-driven adventure game from Dontnod Entertainment, launches tomorrow, and Xbox has released three new videos exploring its characters, its development, and its gameplay.

These are ideal for fans of Dontnod’s previous titles, like , and also for people wanting to learn more about the background of the game. For example, the developers found their “perfect” stage for the drama to play out in Alaska, in a “little town lost in the wild.” Delos Crossing, Alyson and Tyler’s fictional hometown, is inspired by those outings that Dontnod developers undertook. However, it was “crucial” that the Indigenous cultures in these places were not glossed over. Amelia Wilson, executive director of Huna Heritage Foundation, was a key part of consultation during development, and the Native American art represented in the game has been kept “as original to the artist’s intent as the source material.”

I’m excited for Tell Me Why. The first episode releases tomorrow, as aforementioned, the second episode follows on September 3, and the third episode concludes the twins’ story on September 10. “We definitely want the community to have enough time to discuss, speculate, and build on their experiences—in just enough time to enjoy the wait between episodes!” said game director Florent Guillaume. “Because of this, we hope fans’ adventures will be greatly improved with a short wait in between each part of Tell Me Why’s story.”

Tell Me Why launches for Xbox One and PC on August 27. Watch the new developer interviews below.



