Bungie has released an intended roadmap for all the content coming in time for the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, telegraphing the year ahead for the fourth year of Destiny 2.

The Beyond Light campaign kicks off on November 10 alongside Stasis Unlocks for all three of the game's main classes and the Salvation's Grip Exotic Grenade Launcher Quest. On the same day, the first season of the fourth year known as Season of the Hunt commences, opening up the Glassway Strike, Empire Hunts and allowing Guardians to start unlocking content on the Season Pass.

Adept Weapons will be added to Trials on November 13, followed by the Season Mission proper as well as Wrathborn Hunts kicking off on November 17. Then, on November 21 the first season's raid opens up in the form of the Deep Stone Crypt. The first Iron Banner event will take place on December 8 before the yearly The Dawning event ends the 2020 calendar in-game from December 15 to January 5.

The game's developers also have big plans for the game's fourth year, which they talk about in the game's latest ViDoc. To help prevent fear of missing out on anything, Bungie also say that most of Season of the Hunt content along with all the gear will be sticking around for the whole year, so you'll be able to catch up and experience any story, missions or content you've missed at any time during year 4.

You can check out the latest ViDoc for yourself below. Destiny 2: Beyond Light lands on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 10 followed by the next-gen upgrade for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 on December 8.