Arkane Lyon’s Deathloop, the time-travelling immersive first-person shooter, has been delayed because the studio wants to ensure a “true next-gen experience” upon launch.

Instead, Deathloop will arrive for PC and PlayStation 5 in “Q2 2021.” It affirmed that this is the most appropriate course of action for the anticipated title, though it is disheartened to share the news. “Your positive feedback has helped fuel us as we continue to work from the confines of our homes. We can’t wait to share more details about Deathloop with you, so keep your eyes open for our next update, coming soon,” it concluded.