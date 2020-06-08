Death Come True, the new FMV game from Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, will arrive on Android, iOS, and Switch on June 26 (via Gematsu).

The game’s hero, Makoto Karaki, finds himself in a strange hotel room with no recollection of how he got there, or who he is. When he turns on the TV, he sees his face on every single channel, though he’s not won the lottery. This is the next game from Kazutaka Kodaka, after all. Karaki is a wanted serial killer… or is he? “Who can he trust? Who should he be wary of? What is his true identity?” read the description from publisher Izanagi Games.

In addition, Karaki has gained the power to Time Leap, which means that he is killed, he awakens some time in the past. Using the Time Leap to find out the truth, the player will determine the fate of Karaki along with six other characters trapped in the hotel through winding narrative decisions.

The cast includes “Kanata Hongo as Makoto Karaki, Chiaki Kuriyama as police investigator Akane Sachimura, Win Morisaki as police investigator Nozomu Kuji, Yuki Kaji as the hotel concierge, Chihiro Yamamoto as psychopath girl Nene Kurushima, and Jiro Sato as news anchor Kenichi Mino.” Last but not least, the soundtrack to Death Come True is the work of Masafumi Takada, the composer of the Danganronpa series, The Evil Within, and killer7.

Death Come True launches for Android, iOS, and Switch on June 26, with a PC and PlayStation 4 launch at a later date. Watch the new trailer below.



