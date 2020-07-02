Crytek has announced that the release of Crysis Remastered has been pushed back by a few weeks.

“To ensure that we meet that commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks,” explained Crytek. “The features you’re looking forward to are already set, but we want to take the time on polishing the game.” Pre-orders for all platforms bar the Switch will be delayed also, and the developer will provide updates on the status of the remaster when necessary.

Yesterday, leaked screenshots of the remaster popped up on the internet. The reaction to these has been… mixed, with some saying that the new game is less detailed than the original game. “We want you to know: we’ve seen all of the reactions—the good and the bad—and we’re listening!” said the developer. It added that it is refining a few features, and revealed that there is a storefront of some sort in the remaster. We’ll keep you in the loop once Crytek supplies an update on the game.

Crysis is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

