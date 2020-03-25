The critically acclaimed adventure game Outer Wilds comes to Steam on June 18, 2020 (via VGC).

On a stranded planet in a lonely corner of outer space, the player has twenty-two minutes to explore the solar system before the sun hits supernova. Once this happens, the player dies, but reappears where they began at the start of the twenty-two minutes. In accumulating clues and details from repeated runs before the sun strikes out the system, the playthrough will be altered, and the player will unveil the mystery driving this strange cycle.

Outer Wilds received accolades when it was still in its alpha, and upon release, it was listed as one of the games of the year by multiple outlets (including us!). It is also nominated for BAFTAs in game design, music, narrative, original property, and best game. It was initially released through the Epic Game Store on PC, but publisher Annapurna Interactive has now announced the release date for Steam: June 18, 2020.

Outer Wilds is out now on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Watch the Steam release date trailer below.



