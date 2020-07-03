Amanita Design has announced Creaks, its latest game which is a perplexing puzzler set in a mansion populated by dangerous monsters.

These monsters are called Creaks. They stalk the halls of this ancient house, but when they step into the light, “they transform into harmless furniture that might be just as useful when you’re solving

many of the game’s elaborate puzzles.” The protagonist is not alone, either, encountering “eccentric avian folk and strange creatures” who might be willing to help.

The developer’s previous titles—Botanicula, Machinarium, and Samorost—were point-and-click affairs, whereas this new venture is a platformer with puzzle elements. “A game inspired by the topics of ambiguity and pareidolia—the psychological phenomenon of ‘seeing things’—Creaks aims to surprise players with its diverse surreal environments, hand-drawn, hand-painted, and carefully animated, as well as refined puzzles,” said Amanita Design. “The visual art goes hand-in-hand with music from Scottish composer and multi-instrumentalist Joe Acheson, aka Hidden Orchestra.”

Creaks comes to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch this month. Watch the launch trailer below.



