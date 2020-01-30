Dungeon Defenders Awakened for PC and Switch will be delayed to the second quarter of 2020, as announced by developer Chromatic Games (via Nintendo Life).

This delay also means that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players won’t be hanging around while the PC and Switch players live it large in the land of Etheria. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release is targeting the third quarter of 2020, and so the community will be much more cohesive because of the new release window for PC and Switch. Testing and feedback will be taken on board by Chromatic Games from the beginning of Early Access in February, so the game will be the best it will possibly be when it formally launches for all platforms.

“Venture back to the vibrant land of Etheria on a mission to stop the evil Old Ones’ time-traveling plot to undo the heroes’ hard-fought victories in the original Dungeon Defenders,” the description for Dungeon Defenders Awakened reads. “Take up arms once again as a scrappy, young band of warriors, repelling relentless hordes of dark forces from beloved reimagined locations and explosive new battlefields. Join the fray in action-packed combat and construct devilish defenses, all while hatching strategies to vanquish enemies alone or as a team of up to four heroes in chaotic local or online co-op multiplayer matches!”

Dungeon Defenders Awakened will be released for PC and Switch in Q2 2020, and then will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Q3 2020.

