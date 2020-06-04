PHOGS!, a puzzle game with a duo of noodly dogs in a pastelised fantasy world, has been delayed until late 2020 (via Gematsu).

Developer Bit Loom Games and publisher Coatsink explained that the decision was borne of complications arising from the current coronavirus crisis. PHOGS! is not the only game that has been affected by unforeseen challenges—the developers of Ninjala, Minecraft Dungeons, and Wasteland 3 all moved their release dates to reflect these uncertain times. Though the news is disheartening, it is hoped that the team is staying safe, and uses the extra time to take care of themselves first and the project second.

PHOGS! comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in late 2020.

