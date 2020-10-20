Activision has kicked off a new Halloween-themed event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone that brings a bunch of seasonally-appropriate content to the shooter, including licensed tie-ins with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW.

The Haunting of Verdansk, as it's known, kicks off from today and is headlined by the two movie themed bundles, with the SAW bundle offering a Billy the Puppet skin, the and special throwing knife the Phlebotomozier as well as a bunch of other SAW cosmetics for your equipment and vehicles. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundle meanwhile lets you dress up as Leatherface and the 'Family Heirloom' skin for the LMG alongside a stock to make it look like the movie villain's signature weapon as well as a few of his own weapon cosmetics and Blueprints.

Meanwhile, in the game itself, a new game mode will be on offer known as the 'Trick or Treat' event, that offers specially marked supply boxes containing various treats in the form of blueprints, charms, stickers, sprays and more but at the risk of a jumpscare or two. Another new mode for the event is the Zombie Royale which will add—you guessed it—zombies to the map. Every Operator that's killed on the battlefield will return as a souped-up member of the undead who can only use melee attacks, but has increased speed, jumping ability, a lethal melee attack and thermal vision. Any zombies that nab two syringes dropped by players on death will get a chance to return to the world of the living.

Other additions during the limited time event include more operator skins, jack-o-lantern heads for players who gain a killstreak of 3 or more and Onslaughter and Snipers Only modes in Multiplayer, the JAK 12 shotgun and the chance to see Verdansk in a new nighttime configuration are just some of the other additions, which you can read about in full on the Call of Duty blog or check out the roadmap and video below.

The Haunting of Verdansk event runs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from today, October 20.