Activision has announced the filesizes for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and it seems the game will be taking up a signficant portion of the storage space available on next-gen consoles.

As per the Call of Duty blog, the PlayStation 5 verion will clock in at 133GB while the Xbox Series X|S will require 136GB for both next-gen Xbox consoles; more than a quarter of the Series S's total space on the SSD (before accounting for operating system, etc). The Xbox One version clocks in at 93GB and the PlayStation 4 at 95GB. Finally, on PC you'll need 35GB for Multiplayer only, 82GB for the full game and 125GB for the full game on Ultra graphics.

The good news is that Activision have also confirmed that, as with previous title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you will be able to uninstall specific game mode packs such as Campaign or Zombies. But it'll still be a big chunk of your console's storage space, especially taking into consideration the file size changing over time with updates and patches, plus the fact expanding the storage just by 1TB will set you back a good £200.

It is interesting to note that Activision have currently reported the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X filesizes together as one value, given Microsoft has previously indicated that the new consoles will intelligently only download the files it needs to (via Xbox Achievements), meaning Xbox Series S consoles shouldn't need to download the higher-filesize 4K textures it won't be showing compared to the Xbox Series X, for example. So we might have to see if we get a revised figure before launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from November 13.