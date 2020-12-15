Activision has released a couple of new videos detailing the content coming to both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and sister title Call of Duty: Warzone in the first Season of post-launch content updates from tomorrow.

New maps, new modes, new weapons are more are all on the table, including Rebirth Island; an entirely new Rebirth Island map for Warzone, an island where the Black Ops series' infamous Nova-6 gas was created. There's also a peek at the eight new multiplayer maps, that include a special festive version of Nuketown and even one based on a gameshow.

Zombies gets some love too, of course, with a new limited time mode called Jingle Hells that sees Die Machina given a Holiday theming, including snowballs to freeze zombies who'll also be wearing festive hats and jingle bells because why not? All this and naturally, a new battle pass that includes 100 levels of new content for you to earn including new operators such as Stitch who was revealed earlier this week.

You can check out the videos for yourself below—Season One drops for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Call of Duty: Warzone tomorrow, December 16 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, and you can read our verdict on the main game right over here.