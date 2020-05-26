The hero of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Eivor, will be a “coherent and complete” character who will work with the divergent choices possible in the game (via GameSpot).

“Whether you choose male or female, and both options are valid in our game, you will always feel that Eivor is coherent and complete,” explained McDevitt. “And I think the result will speak for itself. There’s a lot of cool mystery and intrigue around the character Eivor, and we can’t wait for you to dive into that mystery.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will arrive for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia in holiday 2020.

