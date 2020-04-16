Call of Duty: Warzone solos mode will no longer have armored trucks available, because the “vehicle meta” has become problematic (via Rock Paper Shotgun).

But, we are talking about Warzone, not war, and Raven Software has the power to tweak things to make the experience more enjoyable for all players. ATVs, Rovers, and SUVs appear to be unaffected by the developer’s decision, but the armored trucks have gone from solos for the time being.

