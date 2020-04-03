Respawn Entertainment has announced the new Old Ways event in Apex Legends, and it marks the permanent addition of duos to the battle royale (via Twinfinite).

From April 7, duos will appear alongside trios, with a permanent map rotation that will let players choose either mode in Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge. This is also the day that the limited-time Old Ways event begins, and it offers a new Town Takeover, an exclusive event prize track, a direct purchase shop, themed cosmetics, and the return of legendary hunt skins.

Bloodhound’s Trials is the new Town Takeover. This will pit players against each other while keeping watch for hungry hordes of prowlers, with the promise of snazzy rewards for the team that trumps the competition. The prize track—introduced with Grand Soiree and continued with System Override—will offer themed, exclusive cosmetics from daily challenges. Furthermore, the direct purchase shop will have a rotating range of legendary and rare skins for heroes and weaponry throughout the event.

And, that’s not all. All eight of the original legendary hunt skins will be on offer for direct purchase, plus two recolours of the Wraith and R-301 skins that were only available to battle pass players. Be aware that these offerings are still exclusive, so grab them while you can, because the Old Ways event ends on April 21.

Apex Legends is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch “The Old Ways” below.



