Marvel’s Avengers may see Ant Man, Captain Marvel, Dr Strange, and more join the fight as playable characters.

Dataminers discovered the list of possible playable characters and their accompanying abilities in the PC beta code. Now, none of these people have been officially announced by Crystal Dynamics nor Eidos Montreal. As a result, we should see these as possibilities, as it is also possible that these characters were playable at an earlier stage in development, and this code is a relic of that stage. With no further ado, the list is:

“Ant Man

Wasp

Vision

Black Panther

Dr Strange

Falcon

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Winter Soldier

Scarlet Witch

Captain Marvel

Kate Bishop

She Hulk

War Machine”

Quite the roster. There are also mentions of Ultron, Red Hulk, Monica, and others, though these don’t have attached character abilities like the aforementioned. We do know that Clint Barton and Spider-Man will be playable heroes post-launch, and the latter will be an exclusive addition for PlayStation players. The developers have also promised “even more PlayStation advantages,” so it’s not known if any of these newly-found heroes are locked to platforms.

Of course, we’ve got to think carefully about this list of possible playable characters. There’s a lot of people there, ergo, it looks like it would be a lot of work to add these heroes into the game so soon. Moreover, this code could have been altered or modified by the person posting it, and it might not contain references to Kate Bishop, or Scarlet Witch, or whoever. We’ll keep you in the loop.

Marvel’s Avengers will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, with a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X version in the future.

