An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has remade the map of the Sinnoh region from Pokémon Diamond & Pearl on their island (via Nintendo Life).

Reddit user assaultepic is the creator, and they took the layout of the Diamond & Pearl world and imported it into the Happy Island Designer application. This independent web application allows players to draw out what they want their island to look like, and this player followed the gridlines in the game while referring to the map. As you can see, the result is astounding.

The terraforming tools in New Horizons aren’t the most energy efficient endeavour in all the world, and the fact that assaultepic completed this in one day is incredible. The Pokémon theme isn’t just for show, though: “I made some custom hoodies with the starters and put them in Able Sisters so that the villagers can ‘pick their starter’. Not seen any do so yet though :(”

The player also says that they’re trying to make their villagers look like Gym leaders by offering them alike outfits. “I also planned to make the museum Snowpoint Temple, the Able Sisters in Veilstone (department store) and the Nooks Cranny... somewhere,” explained assaultepic. “To be honest, it's rather cramp, especially because I used cliffs to fill in the middle part. I haven't done much with the island itself besides making the map, I wasn't sure what to do next!”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for the Nintendo Switch.

