Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Relic Entertainment held a virtual Age of Empires Fan Preview event at the weekend, where they unveiled a bunch of new information on upcoming strategy Age of Empires IV as well as some new content heading towards the earlier games in the near future.

One of the main focuses of the event was the new Norman Campaign, which will use historical manuscripts from the time as inspiration to give a 'BBC documentary' inspired presentation of how battles and events may have taken place hundreds of years ago. The Battle of Normandy will, naturally, be the focus of the Norman campaign, and will take in such fights as the Battle of Hastings before covering other skirmishes featuring Duke William of Normandy's descendants. There'll be three other campaigns after this one, with more details to be revealed in the coming months.

We also got brand new gameplay footage , with this particular video showcasing some gameplay from the High Medieval Ages to the The Castle Ages between the English and newly revealed civilisation the Delhi Sultanate, who'll have War Elephants at their disposal among their units. We also get to see some Feudal Age to Imperial Age gameplay between the Mongols and the Chinese, who were also revealed in their own trailer. Finally, we also got a brief tease of naval combat, showing off some of the water-based battles we'll be able to get into in the game proper.

Finally, some updates for the older games were announced this summer for two of the older games in the series, with Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition getting a new Dawn of the Dukes expansion this summer, while Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition will get co-op Historical Battles later this year.

You can check out three of the trailers shown at the event below and a full recap of everything shown during the event including a look behind the scenes over on the Age of Empires official website. Age of Empires IV is currently scheduled for a release this Fall on PC.