Actor Danny Trejo, known for his roles in the movies Con Air, Spy Kids, and Predators, will give Animal Crossing fans a tour of his own island in Animal Talking (via GameSpot).

Animal Talking is a talk-show hosted by Gary Whitta, the screenwriter of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Whitta has welcomed guests onto the livestreamed show from his house inside the game, including actor Elijah Wood, game designer Cliff Bleszinksi, and Double Fine founder Tim Schafer. Danny Trejo will be the next Animal Crossing correspondent on the show, and to kick off his new role, he’ll offer a tour of his island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now for Nintendo Switch.

