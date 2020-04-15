Activision Blizzard may require a reassessment of its games that are in production and development, because the impact of remote working upon its projects is unknown at this point (via VGC).

CEO Bobby Kotick communicated this statement in an interview with CNBC, and added that the company is attempting to support employees’ productivity during this time. “Most of the things that we have in production and development are on track for now. I think we’ll have to really reassess that in a month and in three months,” he said. “We’ve been doing things like encouraging our employees to upgrade their home broadband to the highest bandwidth service and we’re paying for that, we had equipment available for take home so everyone in the software development, art or animation functions, we made equipment available so they had the newest most secure devices.”

Kotick qualified that, in spite of these efforts, it is “still too early to know what the consequences [on] development will be for the next year or so.” We do know that Activision is planning to release the next Call of Duty entry towards the end of this fiscal year, and there are rumours of a new Tony Hawk’s game. These may be affected by a reassessment later down the line. Although “no one wins in a situation like this,” Kotick did say that the company’s games are performing well presently.

“We’re very fortunate, we launched a new free-to-play Call of Duty a few weeks ago and we’ve had over 50 million people sign up to play,” elaborated Kotick. “Candy Crush is performing exceptionally well. Most of our games are seeing record levels of engagement and people are getting the benefit of entertainment at home for what we do.”

