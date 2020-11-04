Publisher tinyBuild Games and developer Cradle Games have announced that dark sci-fi action RPG Hellpoint will be heading to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in 2021.

Enhancements on the next gen version will include faster loading times, support for higher resolutions and framerates and the ability to run the game in two modes; a Performance mode that will run at a dynamic 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 at 60FPS or a Quality mode that will run at a native 4K resolution at 30FPS.

If you're an existing owner, the game will work on the next-gen systems when each console launches later this month thanks to backwards compatibility, but a new 'unlock framerate' option will be added in a future patch with the full upgrade being offered for free once available.

You can check out Hellpoint's original launch trailer for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC for yourself below. The Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 versions will be released at some point in 2021.