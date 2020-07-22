Drink More Glurp, a game about aliens trying to copy the Olympics, is launching in August for PC and Switch.

“Having binge watched broadcasts of Earth TV the aliens are convinced that advertising is the most important part of any sporting event,” read the description for Drink More Glurp. “Sponsors will randomly take control of events and twist them to fit their agenda, leading to a chaotic galactic summer games like no other.” This might mean that the player is attempting to hurdle in low gravity, or do the long jump with their limbs cuffed together. With “endless” combinations across a range of earthly and otherworldly events, Drink More Glurp is every single sort of wacky. And then some.

“Run, jump, throw and compete in crazy contests with up to 20 local players in Party Mode or take on the single player Challenge Mode and climb the global leaderboards in a variety of challenges. Watch replays of your friends flailing about or study the top scores to hone your own athletic technique,” continued the developer. And remember, maximum colour, zero taste. Drink. More. Glurp.

Drink More Glurp releases for PC and Switch on August 6. Watch the Nintendo Switch trailer below.



