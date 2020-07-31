343 Industries has officially responded to the criticism of the Halo Infinite campaign’s visuals, and agreed that there is “work to do.”

Individual developers had expressed their own empathies with fans who thought what we saw in the Xbox Games Showcase wasn’t up to par. With an official and collective statement from 343 Industries, it is clear that the team has heard the criticisms loud and clear. “While we see and hear far more positive than negative, we do want to share a bit more context,” it began in a post to Halo Waypoint.

“Based on our learnings from Halo 4, Halo 5, and Halo Wars 2–along with strong community feedback–we decided to shift back towards the legacy aesthetics that defined the original trilogy. With Halo Infinite, we’re returning to a more ‘classic’ art style which was a key message going back to the very first reveal that garnered enthusiastic and positive responses,” explained the developer. “This translates to a more vibrant palette, ‘cleaner’ models and objects with less ‘noise’, though it doesn’t mean less detail. While we appreciate this may not be everyone’s personal preference, we stand by this decision and are happy to see it resonating with so many fans around the world.” From this, we know that the team won’t be enacting changes to the art style, which is simultaneously cheering news and a sign that development is continuing on course.

343 Industries then said that the game is still in a flexible period of its development, and fan feedback will be acted upon. “The second theme being discussed involves visual fidelity. Negative feedback in this area includes comments around characters and objects appearing flat, simplistic and plastic-like, lighting feeling dull and flat, and object pop-in,” qualified the developer. “In many ways we are in agreement here–we do have work to do to address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game.”

It added that the team is viewing the feedback from the reveal “very seriously,” and although there are no “firm answers or outcomes to share yet,” Halo Infinite will be changed dependent on these comments. “The team is committed and focused on making sure we have a beautiful world for players to explore when we launch,” it said.

Halo Infinite will be released for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in holiday 2020.

