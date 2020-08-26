Halo Infinite is arriving for Xbox One and it will launch in 2021, confirmed 343 Industries after responding to rumours of the contrary.

“We’re seeing lots of fake ‘leaks’ out there, so please don’t believe everything you read,” said community manager John Junyszek through a post to Twitter. “There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we’ll be supporting. We’re building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform.”

Earlier this month, the developer announced that the game would no longer be released for Xbox Series X, PC, and Xbox One in holiday 2020. “We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision,” stated studio head Chris Lee. “The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year.”

Microsoft insider Brad Sams claimed that a few of these “multiple factors” were borne from mismanagement within the studio, and miscommunication between the studio and its external contractors. The only claim that 343 Industries addressed was the one about the TV adaptation detracting from the development of Halo Infinite. “343 Industries has a devoted transmedia team that is working with Showtime on the creation and production of the Halo TV show. This group is separate from the Halo Infinite development team. These are two completely independent projects with dedicated teams and leadership that do not impact one another,” it said.



Halo Infinite will be released for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2021.

