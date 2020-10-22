2K Games has released a statement addressing the recent addition of an unskippable ad in basketball game NBA 2K21.

In the address to the game’s community posted to the NBA 2K official Twitter account on Tuesday evening, the company acknowledged the widely-maligned advertisements, and said that it “impacted our players’ experience in a way we didn’t intend as these ads are not meant to run as part of the pre-game introduction.”

The publisher went on to pledge that they would fix these adverts in future episodes, although they stopped short of confirming that unskippable adverts wouldn’t show up elsewhere in the game in the future.

NBA 2K21 is gearing up for the launch of the next generation versions, set to land on Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 on November 10 and November 12/19 respectively, and is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.