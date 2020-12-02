Josh Wise

By Josh Wise  •  02 Dec 2020  •  Posted in Podcasts  •  Tagged in: Podcast, VideoGamer Podcast, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Uri Geller

VideoGamer Podcast #391: Gods and Pocket Monsters

Matt-from-upstairs has been playing Immortals Fenyx Rising, and having a good time. Josh has played Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Rich has been playing, and shouting at, Overcooked! All You Can Eat. Meanwhile, Uri Geller is in the news…

Subscribe to the VideoGamer UK Podcast

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch
Immortals: Fenyx RisingNo description yet...
First Released: 25 February 2020
gVisit game spaceCheck Prices

Popular Now