VideoGamer Podcast #391: Gods and Pocket Monsters

Matt-from-upstairs has been playing Immortals Fenyx Rising, and having a good time. Josh has played Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Rich has been playing, and shouting at, Overcooked! All You Can Eat. Meanwhile, Uri Geller is in the news…