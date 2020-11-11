Josh Wise

By Josh Wise  •  11 Nov 2020  •  Posted in Podcasts  •  Tagged in: Podcast, VideoGamer Podcast, Spider Man Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

VideoGamer Podcast #388: Webcasting

Josh and Rich have both been playing Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Josh, armed with a PS5, has plunged into Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Meanwhile, some news also happened, including some PS5 games’ release windows have been revealed…

Subscribe to the VideoGamer UK Podcast

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia
Assassin's Creed ValhallaAssassin's Creed Valhalla is an open world action-adventure game, structured around several main story quests and numerous optional side missions. The player takes on the role of Eivor, a Viking raider as they lead their fellow Vikings against the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms.
First Released: 01 January 1970
gVisit game spaceCheck Prices

Popular Now